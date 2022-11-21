Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price at $59.78

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

