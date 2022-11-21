Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $46.14

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.51) to GBX 38 ($0.45) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.00) to GBX 75 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.94) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

