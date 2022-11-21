Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Target Price at $72.46

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

