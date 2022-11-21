Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $120.71

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE BG opened at $100.70 on Friday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

