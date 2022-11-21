Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $88.95

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 391.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

