Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $274.83

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.23. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

