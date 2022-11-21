Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$11.63

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Enerflex Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.68. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.70.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Enerflex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

