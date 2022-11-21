Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $59.88

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

