Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.08

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Down 0.5 %

About GoPro

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.