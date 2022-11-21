Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $47.00

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

HOG opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

