Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $11.42

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.65 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 69.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

