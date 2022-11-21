Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $5.87

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.98) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.50 ($5.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 32.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 350,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

