Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $35.88

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE RRC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

