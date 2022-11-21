Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $22.92

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

