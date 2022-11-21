Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) PT at $123.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 170 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

