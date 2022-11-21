Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $45.89

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Trading Down 2.2 %

TDC opened at $31.83 on Friday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

