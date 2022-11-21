Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Terex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,884,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

