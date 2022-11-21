Brokerages Set Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VLEEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.00 ($18.56) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($25.77) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

VLEEY opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

