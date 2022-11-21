Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $81.69

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

