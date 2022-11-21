BTIG Research Cuts Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target to $2.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

About Sema4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Sema4 by 1,211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 1st quarter valued at $10,496,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.