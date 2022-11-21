BTIG Research Cuts Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target to $2.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.08.
Sema4 Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of SMFR stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96.
About Sema4
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
