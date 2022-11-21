Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.17) to GBX 2,190 ($25.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY opened at $24.89 on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

