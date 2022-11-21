Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €22.00 ($22.68) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.65) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

