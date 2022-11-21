Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

