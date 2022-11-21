Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
