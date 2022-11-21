Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $231.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

