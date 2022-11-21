Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $29.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.