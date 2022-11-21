Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.85 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

