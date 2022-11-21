Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,447 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.