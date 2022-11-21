Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,363 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $287.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

