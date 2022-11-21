Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 738,231 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 970,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 125,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 223,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

