Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 7,511 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,400,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

