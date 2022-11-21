Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 9,249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,363.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

