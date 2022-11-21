Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

