Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

