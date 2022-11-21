Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

