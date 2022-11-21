Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock opened at $308.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.72. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $322.79.

