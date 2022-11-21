Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,867 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $838,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,770 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $103.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

