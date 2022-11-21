Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 29,918 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

