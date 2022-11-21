Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 62,267 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

