Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

