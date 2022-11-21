Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 1,602.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,563 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 3.56% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FMAY opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

