Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.80 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

