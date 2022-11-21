Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $173.89 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

