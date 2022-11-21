Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 11.31% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

