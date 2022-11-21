Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

