Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.46 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 311,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 285,222 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 155.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,759,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

