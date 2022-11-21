Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after buying an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 989,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.