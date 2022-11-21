Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVE stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.