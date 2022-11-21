Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 18,507 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.48% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

