Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter.

RA opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

