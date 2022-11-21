Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

